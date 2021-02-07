Smith is expected to slot in on the top line against the Panthers on Sunday.
Smith's ascension to the top line is partially due to Anthony Mantha's curious omission from the lineup altogether. While Smith has two assists through five games, and he's played well defensively, it's unlikely that the rookie winger will see typical top-line minutes in the upcoming contest. So far, he's averaging 10:03 of ice time for Detroit.
