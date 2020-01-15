Red Wings' Givani Smith: Pots first goal of career
Smith scored an even-strength goal in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Islanders.
The fourth-line winger did not record a hit in this game but instead, Smith lit the lamp to give him his first goal at the NHL level. The 21-year-old, even in a power-play role, is hard to trust in fantasy and remains years away from being relevant in most formats.
