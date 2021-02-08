Smith scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and served seven PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Smith got the "natural" Gordie Howe hat trick, depositing the goal in the second period and assisting on Robby Fabbri's tally in the third. Smith also fought Aaron Ekblad after delivering a hit to the head of MacKenze Weegar in the third. No announcement regarding supplemental discipline for Smith has surfaced yet. On the scoresheet, the 22-year-old forward now has four points through six appearances this season.
