Smith was called up from the taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Blackhawks.

Smith will be on hand as extra insurance in case Darren Helm (undisclosed) is deemed unfit to play, but then again, the Wings might be inclined to roll with Smith's fellow taxi-squad member Taro Hirose. If Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill ultimately wants more physicality in the lineup, then Smith is the man for the job.