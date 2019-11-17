Red Wings' Givani Smith: Promoted to NHL
Smith was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Smith is pointless in five contests at the NHL level this season. He returns to Detroit and could suit up Saturday, but we'll know for sure when the Red Wings hit the ice for warmups 30 minutes before puck drop.
