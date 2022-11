Smith was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday,

Smith has played two games with Detroit this season, but he failed to pick up a point over that span. The bottom-six forward has averaged close to 10 minutes of ice time per game during his 85-game NHL career, and he's scored seven times while adding seven assists over that stretch. He will provide forward depth as the Red Wings head out to the West Coast after Thursday's tilt at home against the Rangers.