The Red Wings summoned Smith to the active roster Sunday.
Smith continues to be shuffled between the taxi squad and active roster, and it's unclear if he'll suit up in Sunday's contest against Florida. The 22-year-old has averaged 10:03 of ice time this season, recording two assists over five games.
