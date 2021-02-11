Smith was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Thursday.
Smith will most likely suit up Thursday against the Predators as he has in seven of the last nine games for Detroit. The 22-year-old winger has four points this season and should continue his work in the bottom-six moving forward.
More News
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Back to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Constant shuffling continues•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Produces Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Poised for top-line duty•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Recalled Sunday•