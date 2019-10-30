Red Wings' Givani Smith: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Red Wings reassigned Smith to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Smith didn't do much during his brief stay with the Wings, going scoreless while averaging 10:32 of ice time in three appearances. The 2016 second-round pick will return to a top-six role with Grand Rapids, where he's notched four points in four games this campaign.
