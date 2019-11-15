Play

Detroit reassigned Smith to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Luke Glendening is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in San Jose, so the Red Wings are no longer in need of Smith's services on the wing. The 21-year-old went scoreless while averaging just 6:38 of ice time in two appearances during his most recent stint with the big club.

