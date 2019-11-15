Red Wings' Givani Smith: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Detroit reassigned Smith to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Luke Glendening is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in San Jose, so the Red Wings are no longer in need of Smith's services on the wing. The 21-year-old went scoreless while averaging just 6:38 of ice time in two appearances during his most recent stint with the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.