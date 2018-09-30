Smith was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Smith collected two assists is the 5-1 preseason win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday, giving hockey fans a sneak peek at his determination and offensive flair. The gritty power winger probably could hold his own at the top level, but the Red Wings currently have sufficient depth on the left wing.

