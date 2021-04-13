Red Wings' Givani Smith: Returned to taxi squad By RotoWire Staff Apr 13, 2021 at 11:19 am ET1 min read Smith was reassigned to the Red Wings' taxi squad Tuesday.Smith has appeared in seven of Detroit's last eight games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the active roster prior to Thursday's clash with Chicago. He's notched four points through 15 NHL games this campaign. More News Red Wings' Givani Smith: Moves to active roster 18H ago • by RotoWire Staff Red Wings' Givani Smith: Dropped to taxi squad 3D ago • by RotoWire Staff Red Wings' Givani Smith: Moves to active roster 5D ago • by RotoWire Staff Red Wings' Givani Smith: Returns to taxi squad 6D ago • by RotoWire Staff Red Wings' Givani Smith: Gets promotion 7D ago • by RotoWire Staff Red Wings' Givani Smith: Back to taxi squad 9D ago • by RotoWire Staff