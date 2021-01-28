Smith was promoted from the taxi squad Thursday.
The 22-year-old has averaged 9:00 of ice time over the last two games, producing an assist, two shots on net, five hits and a blocked shot. Smith should line up on the fourth line for Thursday's game against the Stars.
