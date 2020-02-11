Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sent down to AHL
Smith was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Smith found the scoresheet three times across 21 contests at the top level. He now returns to the AHL where the 21-year-old has fared slightly better this season, collecting 13 points in 24 games with Detroit's minor-league affiliate in Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Boosted back to NHL roster•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sent down to minors•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Pots first goal of career•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Picks apple for first NHL point•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Summoned to The Show•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.