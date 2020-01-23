Smith was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Smith's demotion is likely to be temporary, as the Red Wings are off until Jan. 31 versus the Rangers. In his last five outings, the winger notched two goals, eight shots and six hits while averaging 11:28 of ice time. The Toronto native figures to log two games with the Griffins against AHL San Diego on Friday and Saturday before being brought back up to the big club.