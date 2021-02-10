Smith was assigned to the taxi squad by the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Smith has made a positive impact for the Wings this season. The fiery rookie recently ascended to a top-line role and he's earned a goal and three helpers through seven contests. Detroit doesn't play again until Thursday's meeting with the Predators in Nashville, which classifies Smith's taxi-squad transaction as a procedural move more than anything else.
