Smith was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Smith could return to the active playing roster for Wednesday's road clash with the Lightning. The gritty fourth-line winger turned heads in Sunday's loss to the Panthers by forcing a turnover at center ice and finding captain Dylan Larkin for the game's opening score.
