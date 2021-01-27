Detroit assigned Smith to its taxi squad Wednesday.
Smith has drawn into two games with the Red Wings thus far this season, picking up one assist while averaging 9:01 of ice time. He'll likely continue to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad throughout the campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sets up team's lone goal•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Ascends from taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Shuffled to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Promoted to NHL roster•