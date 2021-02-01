Smith earned an assist Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Smith chopped the puck away from the Panthers at center ice and found captain Dylan Larkin for the game's first score. Smith is averaging only 9:26 of ice time, but he's maximizing his efforts in limited action, with two helpers and an even plus-minus rating through four games.
