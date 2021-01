The Red Wings recalled Smith to the active roster via the taxi squad Sunday.

Smith will return to the active roster as he's bounced back and fourth between the taxi squad for much of the season. In three games with the big club this campaign, the 22-year-old has recorded one assist and two shots across 9:13 of average ice time. With Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) injured in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Smith could re-enter the lineup for Sunday's game against the Panthers in his stead.