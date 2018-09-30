Smith tallied two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Smith is 6-2 and 210 pounds, and he's NHL ready. He plays a power forward's game and is incredibly intense. And he's fast for a big man. Smith gets under the opposition's skin, but needs to find a way to not cross the line while not taking too many penalties. A bottom-six checking role is probably in Smith's future.