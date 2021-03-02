Lindstrom was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids to Detroit's taxi squad Tuesday.
Lindstrom has yet to crack the Red Wings' lineup this season, but he drew into 16 games with the big club last campaign, picking up an assist over that span. He'll be on hand as an emergency option for Tuesday's clash with Columbus.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Shipped down to minors•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Helps form taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Recalled from loan stint•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Loaned to Swedish team•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Off the schneid•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Feels ready to play•