Lindstrom is in the lineup for Saturday afternoon's game against the Flyers.
Lindstrom gets the nod over Simon Edvinsson, who takes a breather after scoring his first career goal Thursday against the Blues. The former has played part-time in the NHL this season, adding a goal and six assists through 30 contests.
