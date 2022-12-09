Lindstrom (undisclosed) is set to return Thursday versus the Panthers.
Lindstrom has missed the last 11 games with an undisclosed injury, though the specifics were never revealed during his absence. He'll displace Jake Walman from the lineup Thursday, though the two blueliners will likely continue to compete for bottom-four minutes going forward.
