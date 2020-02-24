The Red Wings reassigned Lindstrom to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

The 21-year-old had seen action at the top level in the past 10 games, going pointless while averaging 16:20 of ice time. General manager Steve Yzerman said Monday that Lindstrom is eligible for the AHL playoffs already, so he could be recalled ahead of Tuesday's game against New Jersey. The Swede has produced just five assists with a minus-12 rating in 45 games at the AHL level this campaign.