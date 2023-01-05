Lindstrom was scratched from Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils, marking his seventh-straight game watching form the press box.

There's no word of an injury to Lindstrom, and it appears the Wings are simply more comfortable rounding out the third defensive pair with Olli Maatta and Jordan Oesterle. Lindstrom -- whom the Wings selected in the second round (No. 38 overall) of the 2017 draft -- certainly would benefit from more NHL experience, as he's only drawn into 109 career contests between parts of four seasons.