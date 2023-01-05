Lindstrom was scratched from Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils, marking his seventh-straight game watching form the press box.
There's no word of an injury to Lindstrom, and it appears the Wings are simply more comfortable rounding out the third defensive pair with Olli Maatta and Jordan Oesterle. Lindstrom -- whom the Wings selected in the second round (No. 38 overall) of the 2017 draft -- certainly would benefit from more NHL experience, as he's only drawn into 109 career contests between parts of four seasons.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Back in action•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Isn't ready to return Friday•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Still unavailable•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Remains sidelined•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Won't play Tuesday•