Lindstrom scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two blocked shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Lindstrom's pair of points came in the third period and helped the Red Wings solidify their lead. This was the defenseman's fifth game since the start of January -- he's more frequently been a healthy scratch, but he replaced Jordan Oesterle in the lineup for this contest. Lindstrom has a goal, three helpers, 15 shots on net, 28 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 22 contests, and his lack of an everyday role means fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire.