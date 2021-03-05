Lindstrom was demoted from Detroit's taxi squad to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Lindstrom has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season and will likely spend most of the campaign in the minors or with the Red Wings' taxi squad.
