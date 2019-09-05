Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Expected to join AHL Grand Rapids
Lindstrom is likely bound for AHL Grand Rapids to start his professional hockey career, Ansar Khan of Mlive.com reports.
Lindstrom produced only three goals and three assists through 40 regular-season games with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League last season, but Khan suggests that the physical 20-year-old Swede is perhaps the franchise's "most NHL-ready defense prospect." Selected by Detroit in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 draft, Lindstrom is worth keeping an eye on, but he's probably not worth a fantasy pick in the infancy of his professional career.
