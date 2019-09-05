Lindstrom is likely bound for AHL Grand Rapids to start his professional hockey career, Ansar Khan of Mlive.com reports.

Lindstrom produced only three goals and three assists through 40 regular-season games with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League last season, but Khan suggests that the physical 20-year-old Swede is perhaps the franchise's "most NHL-ready defense prospect." Selected by Detroit in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 draft, Lindstrom is worth keeping an eye on, but he's probably not worth a fantasy pick in the infancy of his professional career.