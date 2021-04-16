Lindstrom earned an assist Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

Lindstrom caught a glimpse of Jakub Vrana breaking toward the cage on the opposite end of the ice and the newest Red Wing ended up beating goalie Kevin Lankinen. As for Lindstrom, he's expected to experience growing pains as a rookie learning a tough position, but getting on the board as he did Thursday should be a major boon to his confidence.