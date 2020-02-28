Lindstrom (undisclosed) feel "ready to go" ahead of Saturday's game against the Senators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lindstrom wasn't able to play Thursday against Minnesota, but his undisclosed injury was always believed to be minor. The rookie defenseman appears to be healthy ahead of Saturday's contest, but there's no guarantee that he'll be in the lineup against Ottawa. He's gone scoreless in 11 appearances with the big club this campaign.