Lindstrom produced a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Lindstrom earned a secondary helper on a Jakub Vrana goal in the second period, then added the lone helper on Sam Gagner's empty-netter in the third. This was Lindstrom's first multi-point game in his career. The Swede has three helpers, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in six contests this season.