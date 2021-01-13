Lindstrom was assigned to Detroit's taxi squad, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lindstrom had been on loan in his native Sweden before returning to the "Motor City" in late December. While the Red Wings are widely projected to finish near the bottom of the league for the second straight season, Lindstrom was trusted with power-play ice time right out of the gate, and he'll undoubtedly benefit from being around the parent club more often as a taxi-squad member.