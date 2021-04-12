Lindstrom was promoted to the active roster for Monday's tilt with Carolina.
Lindstrom will make his season debut with Detroit on Monday. The 22-year-old blueliner has three assists at the AHL level this season and scored one point in 16 games with the Red Wings last season. He'll skate in a bottom-pair role.
