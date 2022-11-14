Lindstrom (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after missing Monday's practice, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Lindstrom missed Saturday's tilt against the Kings and he's now in danger of being unavailable Tuesday against Anaheim. The 24-year-old blueliner is averaging 14:05 of ice time with one point in 13 games this season.
