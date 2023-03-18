Lindstrom (undisclosed) will not play versus Colorado on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lindstrom left practice early Friday and did not partake in warmups Saturday. The defenseman will be replaced by rookie Simon Edvinsson, who will make his NHL debut. Lindstrom has a goal and five assists in 29 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
