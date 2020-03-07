Lindstrom garnered his first career NHL point Friday, contributing a power-play assist in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

It took the young Swede exactly a month to get on the board, but Lindstrom deserves credit for his quick look at Robby Fabbri, who was wide open for a one-timer that went past Corey Crawford. The silver lining behind Detroit's tumultuous season is that its prospects are getting a chance to shine on the big stage. Lindstrom was chosen in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 draft, and it appears that his only threat for playing time on the third pair is Cody Goloubef.