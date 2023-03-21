Lindstrom (undisclosed) will suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Blues.
Lindstrom and Simon Edvinsson (lower body) were both deemed game-time decisions, and it looks like Lindstrom is ready to go. Expect him to play in a third-pairing role alongside Robert Hagg.
