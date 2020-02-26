Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Questionable against Minnesota
Lindstrom (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Wild.
The specific nature of Lindstrom's injury remains a mystery, but coach Jeff Blashill doesn't expect it to keep the 21-year-old blueliner sidelined long-term, even if it prevents him from suiting up Thursday. Another update on Lindstrom's status should surface prior to puck drop against Minnesota.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Promoted to top level•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Back to bus league•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Promoted to top level•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Expected to join AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Triumphant in SHL•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Agrees to terms on entry-level contract•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.