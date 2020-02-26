Play

Lindstrom (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Wild.

The specific nature of Lindstrom's injury remains a mystery, but coach Jeff Blashill doesn't expect it to keep the 21-year-old blueliner sidelined long-term, even if it prevents him from suiting up Thursday. Another update on Lindstrom's status should surface prior to puck drop against Minnesota.

