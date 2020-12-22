Lindstrom will return to Detroit from Sweden in preparation for the 2020-21 campaign, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Lindstrom appeared in 16 games for the Wings last season in which he garnered one assist, nine shots and 14 PIM while averaging 16:32 of ice time. The defenseman could be in line to log a similar number of games this year, especially if Danny DeKeyser (back) is still feeling the effects of his injury.