Lindstrom was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Lindstrom spent the last month in the AHL, and he put up three points across 13 games. The 22-year-old played 16 games with the big club last season, and he'll start competing for his next chance at the top level.
