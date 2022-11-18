Lindstrom (undisclosed) is not in Thursday's lineup versus the Sharks.
Lindstrom will miss a third game with the injury. It's still not known what's keeping him out of the lineup, but his absence has opened a spot for Jordan Oesterle to play. The Red Wings' road trip ends Saturday in Columbus, but it's unclear if Lindstrom will be ready to return for that game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Misses practice Monday•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Snags helper•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Sets table for score•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Time to prove worth•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Returning Wednesday•