Lindstrom (undisclosed) will be sidelined against Florida on Monday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Lindstrom is still considered day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out versus St. Louis on Tuesday. With Lindstrom sidelined, Simon Edvinsson will play in his second game this season after having registered one shot, one hit and two PIM in 15:34 of ice time. For his part, the 24-year-old Lindstrom is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and could periodically find himself as a healthy scratch.