Lindstrom inked a one-year, $950,000 contract with Detroit on Saturday.

Lindstrom logged just 36 games with the Red Wings last season, spending most of the season as a healthy scratch as the team's seventh defenseman. When he did get into the lineup, the Swede registered one goal, seven assists and 18 shots while averaging just 14:10 of ice time. Lindstrom is unlikely to see significantly more minutes this season, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.