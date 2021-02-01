Lindstrom was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Lindstrom figures to be one of several players being shuffled around between the taxi squad and AHL in order to make sure guys can get play time in the minors. Cracking the active roster for the Red Wings could be difficult for the 22-year-old blueliner, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
