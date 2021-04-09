Lindstrom was added to Detroit's taxi squad Friday.
This could just be a paper move, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Lindstrom head back to the AHL on Saturday. The 22-year-old blueliner hasn't cracked the Red Wings' lineup this season, but he picked up one helper in 16 games with the big club last campaign.
