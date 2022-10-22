Lindstrom provided an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Lindstrom helped out on a Pius Suter goal in the first period. The assist was Lindstrom's first point of the season, and he's added a minus-1 rating, seven hits, two blocked shots and a shot on goal in four games. The 24-year-old, a second-round pick from 2017, is only seeing third-pairing minutes, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy.