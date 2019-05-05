Lindstrom, a Red Wings prospect, recently won a championship with HC Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.

The Red Wings nabbed Lindstrom with the 38th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. It can be tough to get an in-depth look at these prospects when they're still playing in their homeland overseas, though Lindstrom contributing to a championship team undoubtedly will raise some eyebrows within the Original Six franchise. He probably doesn't need to be stashed in dynasty leagues, but it'll be interesting to see how the Swede fairs once he takes his talents to North America.