Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Unavailable against Wild
Lindstrom (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against Minnesota.
Lindstrom's undisclosed injury is believed to be minor, so he shouldn't be sidelined for long. The 21-year-old blueliner, who's gone scoreless in 11 appearances with the big club this campaign, will be reevaluated prior to Saturday's matchup with Ottawa.
More News
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Questionable against Minnesota•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Promoted to top level•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Back to bus league•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Promoted to top level•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Expected to join AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Triumphant in SHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.