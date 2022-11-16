Lindstrom (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Ducks.
Lindstrom missed Monday's practice and is believed to be day-to-day. The Red Wings have offered almost no details on the nature of his injury, so a timeline for his return is unknown. His next chance to play is Thursday in San Jose.
